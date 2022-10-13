Barcelona face Real looking to rebound from European disappointment

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Policymakers dwelt instead on the troubles of the richest countries, and the poorest
President should respond to parliament on what he intends doing about the state capture inquiry recommendations
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Cargo handling group Grindrod says feasibility studies are under way to expand its Matola terminal in Mozambique
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
The move means the former president is legally compelled to testify to Congress and could face criminal charges if he does not comply
Brazilian company argues it lost out in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
Madrid — Barcelona’s woeful European form has cast a shadow over their domestic resurgence, which will face the ultimate test on Sunday when they visit Real Madrid in a much anticipated El Clasico in LaLiga.
A revamped Barca, spearheaded by new signing Robert Lewandowski, have won seven consecutive LaLiga matches and share the lead at the top of standings on 22 points with Spanish and European champions Real.
However, their dreadful results in the Champions League have taken the shine off their domestic form and a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday left them on the verge of elimination from Europe’s elite competition at the group stage for the second straight season.
Barca have won only one of their four Champions League group matches and if Inter win against minnows Viktoria Plzen in their next match it will be curtains for the Catalans.
Crashing out at the group stage again would be a huge blow to Barcelona’s finances, whose perilous state led the club’s board to sell a stake in their TV rights and agree the sale of their audiovisual division.
As part of this year’s budget, presented to the club’s assembly of committee members last Sunday, the board predicted that Barca would reach the Champions League quarterfinals and win the LaLiga title.
A bold and optimistic view that a few days later appeared somewhat detached from reality, with Barcelona now facing a possible €40m blow to their 2022/2023 income should they exit the Champions League.
They now face an in-form Real Madrid who cruised into the Champions League knockouts with two games to spare after a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.
Carlo Ancelotti’s unbeaten team have begun this campaign where they left off last season, when they won the Champions League and LaLiga double.
They will host their bitter rivals on Sunday with a practically full-strength squad, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois set to return after missing the past four games with back spasms.
Barcelona arrive with their morale dented and with several key players nursing injuries, mainly in defence where Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde are all out.
Barcelona, however, showed in March that they could spring an upset on their rivals when they delivered a 4-0 thrashing at Santiago Bernabeu when Real were on top of their game.
That result ultimately had little impact as Ancelotti’s side won the title with weeks to spare, but this season’s race is much tighter.
Sunday’s game will be just the eighth Clasico in history in which the clubs sit level on points at the top of the LaLiga table.
With Barcelona desperately in need of a win to heal their European wounds, Sunday’s game will likely be as tense and competitive as any Clasico can be.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Barcelona face Real looking to rebound from European disappointment
The sides are joint top of La Liga, making for a tense and competitive match
Madrid — Barcelona’s woeful European form has cast a shadow over their domestic resurgence, which will face the ultimate test on Sunday when they visit Real Madrid in a much anticipated El Clasico in LaLiga.
A revamped Barca, spearheaded by new signing Robert Lewandowski, have won seven consecutive LaLiga matches and share the lead at the top of standings on 22 points with Spanish and European champions Real.
However, their dreadful results in the Champions League have taken the shine off their domestic form and a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday left them on the verge of elimination from Europe’s elite competition at the group stage for the second straight season.
Barca have won only one of their four Champions League group matches and if Inter win against minnows Viktoria Plzen in their next match it will be curtains for the Catalans.
Crashing out at the group stage again would be a huge blow to Barcelona’s finances, whose perilous state led the club’s board to sell a stake in their TV rights and agree the sale of their audiovisual division.
As part of this year’s budget, presented to the club’s assembly of committee members last Sunday, the board predicted that Barca would reach the Champions League quarterfinals and win the LaLiga title.
A bold and optimistic view that a few days later appeared somewhat detached from reality, with Barcelona now facing a possible €40m blow to their 2022/2023 income should they exit the Champions League.
They now face an in-form Real Madrid who cruised into the Champions League knockouts with two games to spare after a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.
Carlo Ancelotti’s unbeaten team have begun this campaign where they left off last season, when they won the Champions League and LaLiga double.
They will host their bitter rivals on Sunday with a practically full-strength squad, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois set to return after missing the past four games with back spasms.
Barcelona arrive with their morale dented and with several key players nursing injuries, mainly in defence where Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde are all out.
Barcelona, however, showed in March that they could spring an upset on their rivals when they delivered a 4-0 thrashing at Santiago Bernabeu when Real were on top of their game.
That result ultimately had little impact as Ancelotti’s side won the title with weeks to spare, but this season’s race is much tighter.
Sunday’s game will be just the eighth Clasico in history in which the clubs sit level on points at the top of the LaLiga table.
With Barcelona desperately in need of a win to heal their European wounds, Sunday’s game will likely be as tense and competitive as any Clasico can be.
Reuters
Man United’s Ten Hag determined to get the best out of a fitter Ronaldo
Tottenham’s Kulusevski back in training, Moura fit for Eintracht
Injured Messi sidelined for PSG’s Champions League clash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Man United’s Ten Hag determined to get the best out of a fitter Ronaldo
Qatar 2022 | Enrique’s Spain on the comeback trail
Tottenham’s Kulusevski back in training, Moura fit for Eintracht
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.