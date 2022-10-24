Stormers trio in running for Boks call-up

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The net result of introducing a BIG will be higher taxes, slower growth and less employment, writes Ann Bernstein
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the government has a duty to nurture SA's standing in the international community
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
At least 75% of Gold Fields shareholders need to vote in favour of the transaction to get it over the line
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
The gunman also died after a shoot-out with the police and least seven others were injured
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
Injuries have resulted in new players being added to the mix ahead of SA naming Springboks Test and SA A squads for their European tour, which kicks off against Ireland in Dublin on November 5.
Stormers stars Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos will join the Springbok training camp in Stellenbosch on their return from Wales after a United Rugby Championship tour.
They were called up after Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen and Elrigh Louw were forced out of the camp in Stellenbosch by injury.
Goosen is in the return-to-training stages after suffering a concussion, while Louw suffered an ankle injury during Friday’s Vodacom United Rugby Championship clash against Benetton.
Libbok, Mngomezulu and Roos will have a few days off before returning to Stormers’ training on Wednesday, which resulted in Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber and SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus inviting them to the camp.
The coaches will name the squads on Friday for the year-end tour consisting of four Tests and two-midweek matches.
The Boks will play consecutive Tests against Ireland in Dublin on November 5, France in Marseille on November 12, Italy in Genoa on November 19 and England in London on November 26 on the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour.
The SA A team, coached by Mzwandile Stick, will face Munster on November 19 and the Bristol Bears on November 17.
“We are naming a group of 54 player ... for the Springbok and SA A squads, so it made sense for us to invite these players, especially since they will be in Cape Town anyway and have time off,” Erasmus said.
“Evan is a capped Springbok, while Manie and Sacha will be exposed to the national set-up for the first time, and though it is a short camp, this will be an invaluable experience for them.
“We are excited to see how they slot into the system and what they can do on the field.
“Johan is recovering from a concussion, and given the strict return-to-play protocols, he will not be able to participate fully in this camp.
“Hence we decided it would be best for him to remain at the Bulls this week and start preparing for their URC game on Sunday.
“Fortunately, he attended our alignment camp earlier in the year and he knows our structures and systems well.
“It’s a pity that Elrigh is injured but he has been with us for a while and is very familiar with our structures, and we’ll keep an eye on the extent of his injury, though it doesn’t appear that he will be available for selection.”
The training squad assembled at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport on Sunday, with the three-day camp running until Wednesday
Training squad:
Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks), Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe (both DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers). Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Faf de Klerk (Yokohama Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Yokohama Canon Eagles), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls), Sbu Nkosi (Vodacom Bulls), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers), Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Sacha Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers) and Evan Roos DHL (Stormers).
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Stormers trio in running for Boks call-up
Injuries have resulted in new players being added to the mix ahead of SA naming Springboks Test and SA A squads for their European tour, which kicks off against Ireland in Dublin on November 5.
Stormers stars Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos will join the Springbok training camp in Stellenbosch on their return from Wales after a United Rugby Championship tour.
They were called up after Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen and Elrigh Louw were forced out of the camp in Stellenbosch by injury.
Goosen is in the return-to-training stages after suffering a concussion, while Louw suffered an ankle injury during Friday’s Vodacom United Rugby Championship clash against Benetton.
Libbok, Mngomezulu and Roos will have a few days off before returning to Stormers’ training on Wednesday, which resulted in Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber and SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus inviting them to the camp.
Springboks to face All Blacks at Twickenham before World Cup
The coaches will name the squads on Friday for the year-end tour consisting of four Tests and two-midweek matches.
The Boks will play consecutive Tests against Ireland in Dublin on November 5, France in Marseille on November 12, Italy in Genoa on November 19 and England in London on November 26 on the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour.
The SA A team, coached by Mzwandile Stick, will face Munster on November 19 and the Bristol Bears on November 17.
“We are naming a group of 54 player ... for the Springbok and SA A squads, so it made sense for us to invite these players, especially since they will be in Cape Town anyway and have time off,” Erasmus said.
“Evan is a capped Springbok, while Manie and Sacha will be exposed to the national set-up for the first time, and though it is a short camp, this will be an invaluable experience for them.
“We are excited to see how they slot into the system and what they can do on the field.
No place for Elton Jantjies in Boks training camp
“Johan is recovering from a concussion, and given the strict return-to-play protocols, he will not be able to participate fully in this camp.
“Hence we decided it would be best for him to remain at the Bulls this week and start preparing for their URC game on Sunday.
“Fortunately, he attended our alignment camp earlier in the year and he knows our structures and systems well.
“It’s a pity that Elrigh is injured but he has been with us for a while and is very familiar with our structures, and we’ll keep an eye on the extent of his injury, though it doesn’t appear that he will be available for selection.”
The training squad assembled at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport on Sunday, with the three-day camp running until Wednesday
Training squad:
Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks), Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe (both DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers). Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Faf de Klerk (Yokohama Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Yokohama Canon Eagles), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls), Sbu Nkosi (Vodacom Bulls), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers), Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Sacha Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers) and Evan Roos DHL (Stormers).
HeraldLIVE
NEIL MANTHORP: An inauspicious start for Proteas, but don’t read portents in the rain just yet
De Kock blitz in vain as rain rescues Zimbabwe
Qatar 2022 | Group D: France and Denmark have ambitions to go far
Premier League talking points. Pep Guardiola wants more from De Bruyne
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Springboks to face All Blacks at Twickenham before World Cup
GAVIN RICH: If you can’t play, you should forfeit the game — that’s it!
Kolisi determined to leave Sharks on a high
World Cup quarterfinal spots up for grabs in the final pool stage round
No place for Elton Jantjies in Boks training camp
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.