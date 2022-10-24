×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

US targets Nicaragua’s gold sector with fresh sanctions

President Joe Biden signed an executive order that includes the authority to ban US companies from doing business in Nicaragua’s gold industry

24 October 2022 - 19:08 Tyler Clifford and Susan Heavey
US President Joe Biden. Picture: BLOOMBERG
US President Joe Biden. Picture: BLOOMBERG

US President Joe Biden’s administration ratcheted up economic pressure on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government on Monday through a series of steps targeting the country’s mining, gold and other sectors.

Biden signed an executive order that includes the authority to ban US companies from doing business in Nicaragua’s gold industry, while US Treasury Department imposed sanctions the head of Nicaragua’s mining authority, along with another top government official, the department said in a statement.

The order’s expanded sanctions powers could also be used to block new US investment in certain other sectors in Nicaragua, the importation of certain Nicaraguan products or the exportation of certain items to Nicaragua, it added.

“The Ortega-Murillo regime’s continued attacks on democratic actors and members of civil society and unjust detention of political prisoners demonstrate that the regime feels it is not bound by the rule of law,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said. He said the US actions aimed to deny them “the resources they need to continue to undermine democratic institutions in Nicaragua.”

The two sanctions announced on Monday target Nicaragua’s General Directorate of Mines, a unit of the Nicaraguan Ministry of Energy and Mines that manages most mining operations in the country, and Reinaldo Gregorio Lenin Cerna Juarez, a close Ortega confidante, Treasury said.

Under the move, any property they have in the US would be frozen and any US persons are prohibited from doing business with them.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rishi Sunak becomes youngest UK PM in more than ...
World / Europe
2.
Once bitten twice shy, Tory MPs flock to support ...
World / Europe
3.
Thousands flee Kherson as Russia steps up attacks ...
World / Europe
4.
Saudi Arabia unveils incentives to attract supply ...
World / Middle East
5.
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.