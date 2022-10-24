The local currency fell along with other emerging market currencies as risk aversion levels rise globally
US President Joe Biden’s administration ratcheted up economic pressure on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government on Monday through a series of steps targeting the country’s mining, gold and other sectors.
Biden signed an executive order that includes the authority to ban US companies from doing business in Nicaragua’s gold industry, while US Treasury Department imposed sanctions the head of Nicaragua’s mining authority, along with another top government official, the department said in a statement.
The order’s expanded sanctions powers could also be used to block new US investment in certain other sectors in Nicaragua, the importation of certain Nicaraguan products or the exportation of certain items to Nicaragua, it added.
“The Ortega-Murillo regime’s continued attacks on democratic actors and members of civil society and unjust detention of political prisoners demonstrate that the regime feels it is not bound by the rule of law,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said. He said the US actions aimed to deny them “the resources they need to continue to undermine democratic institutions in Nicaragua.”
The two sanctions announced on Monday target Nicaragua’s General Directorate of Mines, a unit of the Nicaraguan Ministry of Energy and Mines that manages most mining operations in the country, and Reinaldo Gregorio Lenin Cerna Juarez, a close Ortega confidante, Treasury said.
Under the move, any property they have in the US would be frozen and any US persons are prohibited from doing business with them.Reuters
US targets Nicaragua’s gold sector with fresh sanctions
President Joe Biden signed an executive order that includes the authority to ban US companies from doing business in Nicaragua’s gold industry
Reuters
