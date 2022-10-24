Springboks to face All Blacks at Twickenham before World Cup

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The net result of introducing a BIG will be higher taxes, slower growth and less employment, writes Ann Bernstein
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the government has a duty to nurture SA's standing in the international community
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
At least 75% of Gold Fields shareholders need to vote in favour of the transaction to get it over the line
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
The gunman also died after a shoot-out with the police and least seven others were injured
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
World champions SA will take on New Zealand in a Test at Twickenham on the eve of the 2023 World Cup, SA Rugby announced on Monday.
The clash on August 25 will come a fortnight before the tournament kicks off in France and is only the second time the two rivals have met in London, after their tense 2015 World Cup semifinal, which the All Blacks won 20-18 at Twickenham before going on to claim the trophy.
The Springboks, who won the last World Cup in Japan in 2019, have already announced a warm-up Test against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on August 19 before they begin the defence of their title with Pool B games against Scotland, Romania, Ireland and Tonga.
New Zealand will open the World Cup against hosts France on September 8 and then also take on Namibia, Italy and Uruguay in Pool A.
“The Springboks and All Blacks share one of the greatest rivalries in rugby, and to face them at Twickenham will be an exciting experience for the players and our fans,” Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said in a statement.
“The match will take place shortly before we kick off our World Cup campaign, and both this encounter and the Test against Wales will be vital for us to measure ourselves before the competition and to put the final building in blocks in place so that we can enter the showpiece in the desired form.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Springboks to face All Blacks at Twickenham before World Cup
The clash on August 25 will come a fortnight before the tournament kicks off in France
World champions SA will take on New Zealand in a Test at Twickenham on the eve of the 2023 World Cup, SA Rugby announced on Monday.
The clash on August 25 will come a fortnight before the tournament kicks off in France and is only the second time the two rivals have met in London, after their tense 2015 World Cup semifinal, which the All Blacks won 20-18 at Twickenham before going on to claim the trophy.
The Springboks, who won the last World Cup in Japan in 2019, have already announced a warm-up Test against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on August 19 before they begin the defence of their title with Pool B games against Scotland, Romania, Ireland and Tonga.
New Zealand will open the World Cup against hosts France on September 8 and then also take on Namibia, Italy and Uruguay in Pool A.
“The Springboks and All Blacks share one of the greatest rivalries in rugby, and to face them at Twickenham will be an exciting experience for the players and our fans,” Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said in a statement.
“The match will take place shortly before we kick off our World Cup campaign, and both this encounter and the Test against Wales will be vital for us to measure ourselves before the competition and to put the final building in blocks in place so that we can enter the showpiece in the desired form.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.