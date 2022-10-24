×

Sport / Rugby

Springboks to face All Blacks at Twickenham before World Cup

The clash on August 25 will come a fortnight before the tournament kicks off in France

24 October 2022 - 16:36 Mark Gleeson
SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: DERYCK FOSTER/BACKPAGEPIX
SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: DERYCK FOSTER/BACKPAGEPIX

World champions SA will take on New Zealand in a Test at Twickenham on the eve of the 2023 World Cup, SA Rugby announced on Monday.

The clash on August 25 will come a fortnight before the tournament kicks off in France and is only the second time the two rivals have met in London, after their tense 2015 World Cup semifinal, which the All Blacks won 20-18 at Twickenham before going on to claim the trophy.

The Springboks, who won the last World Cup in Japan in 2019, have already announced a warm-up Test against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on August 19 before they begin the defence of their title with Pool B games against Scotland, Romania, Ireland and Tonga.

New Zealand will open the World Cup against hosts France on September 8 and then also take on Namibia, Italy and Uruguay in Pool A.

“The Springboks and All Blacks share one of the greatest rivalries in rugby, and to face them at Twickenham will be an exciting experience for the players and our fans,” Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said in a statement.

“The match will take place shortly before we kick off our World Cup campaign, and both this encounter and the Test against Wales will be vital for us to measure ourselves before the competition and to put the final building in blocks in place so that we can enter the showpiece in the desired form.” 

Reuters 

