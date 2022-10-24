Premier League talking points. Pep Guardiola wants more from De Bruyne

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The net result of introducing a BIG will be higher taxes, slower growth and less employment, writes Ann Bernstein
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the government has a duty to nurture SA's standing in the international community
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
At least 75% of Gold Fields shareholders need to vote in favour of the transaction to get it over the line
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
The gunman also died after a shoot-out with the police and least seven others were injured
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
London — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would have been happy to get their campaign back on track with a solid win over Brighton after last week’s defeat to Liverpool.
But the City boss, a hard man to please at the best of times, highlighted his captain Kevin De Bruyne’s below-par performances this season.
Another manager whose team have returned well below-par outings in the past 10 days is Tottenham’s Antonio Conte. Sunday’s defeat to Newcastle followed last week’s loss to Manchester United and it is clear Spurs are missing Dejan Kulusevski’s bite in the midfield.
These and other talking points from the Premier League weekend:
De Bruyne back among the goals but Guardiola wants more. Kevin De Bruyne eased Manchester City’s nerves during their hard-fought 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion by grabbing the all-important third goal, scoring for the first time since August 13.
With Erling Haaland scoring most of City’s goals this season, De Bruyne has had to make do with assists instead, setting up 11 goals in all competitions. Pep Guardiola was in no mood to praise his captain, however, and criticised his form this season, even though he described his goal as a “masterclass”.
“He’s not playing at his top level, not yet. His form could be better. He made a fantastic goal but he’s not playing at his best. He knows that, I don’t have to tell him,” he said.
Tottenham need Kulusevski back. After their best start 10 games into a top-flight season since 1963, Tottenham have hit the buffers with consecutive defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle United.
Suddenly Antonio Conte’s team look disjointed and lacking imagination and a large part of the problem is the absence of injured Swedish attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski. He has started half of their 12 Premier League games this season and in those Tottenham were unbeaten, averaging 2.6 goals per game and 2.3 points per game. In the games he has not started, Spurs have won three and lost three and those figures are 1.1 and 1.5.
The Swede’s ability to be the link between a rather stodgy midfield and the attacking duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min was crucial last season as Spurs made the top four. Without him, Conte’s side lack spark and the sooner he returns the better if Tottenham are not to stall.
Villa perk up after Gerrard’s departure. Aston Villa wasted no time turning around their fortunes following the departure of manager Steven Gerrard in midweek, sprinting out to a 3-0 lead over Brentford and adding a fourth goal in the second half in a display that delighted their fans.
Those fans had voiced their displeasure at Gerrard late in his reign but there was nothing but smiles and joy as Villa quickly dismantled Brentford, playing with a freedom and verve that was sorely lacking under Gerrard.
Villa doubled their tally of goals scored at home for the season, and if they can maintain this kind of form the threat of relegation will have receded by Christmas.
Arsenal run out of puff against Saints: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be concerned by the way his side fell off the pace in the second half of their 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday.
The Gunners were at their sizzling best in the opening stages and deservedly led, but as the game wore on they visibly wilted, no doubt feeling the effects of Thursday’s Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven.
That allowed Southampton back into the match and it is something Arteta is going to have to manage through the campaign if they are to stay ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table. Whether he can rotate his players in the second half of the season and keep them fresh for the Premier League could be key to their title challenge.
Wolves are prime candidates for the drop. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ decision to hand interim manager Steve Davis the reins until the new year may have drastic consequences as the team seem unable to get out of a run of poor form and sit 19th in the standings after five losses in six games.
A win over fellow relegation contenders Nottingham Forest earned them a brief respite but Sunday’s 4-0 mauling at the hands of bottom side Leicester City, who moved out of the relegation zone, has cast a pall of gloom over Molineux Stadium.
They had 21 shots against Leicester but could not find a way through. Add the signing of an unfit striker in Diego Costa — who has yet to score in five games — and Wolves’ lack of bite in front of goal has cost them dearly.
They have scored the fewest goals in the league (five) and it is no surprise they find themselves falling behind in the relegation dogfight.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Premier League talking points. Pep Guardiola wants more from De Bruyne
The Manchester City boss highlighted his captain’s below-par performances this season
London — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would have been happy to get their campaign back on track with a solid win over Brighton after last week’s defeat to Liverpool.
But the City boss, a hard man to please at the best of times, highlighted his captain Kevin De Bruyne’s below-par performances this season.
Another manager whose team have returned well below-par outings in the past 10 days is Tottenham’s Antonio Conte. Sunday’s defeat to Newcastle followed last week’s loss to Manchester United and it is clear Spurs are missing Dejan Kulusevski’s bite in the midfield.
These and other talking points from the Premier League weekend:
De Bruyne back among the goals but Guardiola wants more. Kevin De Bruyne eased Manchester City’s nerves during their hard-fought 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion by grabbing the all-important third goal, scoring for the first time since August 13.
With Erling Haaland scoring most of City’s goals this season, De Bruyne has had to make do with assists instead, setting up 11 goals in all competitions. Pep Guardiola was in no mood to praise his captain, however, and criticised his form this season, even though he described his goal as a “masterclass”.
“He’s not playing at his top level, not yet. His form could be better. He made a fantastic goal but he’s not playing at his best. He knows that, I don’t have to tell him,” he said.
Tottenham need Kulusevski back. After their best start 10 games into a top-flight season since 1963, Tottenham have hit the buffers with consecutive defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle United.
Suddenly Antonio Conte’s team look disjointed and lacking imagination and a large part of the problem is the absence of injured Swedish attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski. He has started half of their 12 Premier League games this season and in those Tottenham were unbeaten, averaging 2.6 goals per game and 2.3 points per game. In the games he has not started, Spurs have won three and lost three and those figures are 1.1 and 1.5.
The Swede’s ability to be the link between a rather stodgy midfield and the attacking duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min was crucial last season as Spurs made the top four. Without him, Conte’s side lack spark and the sooner he returns the better if Tottenham are not to stall.
Villa perk up after Gerrard’s departure. Aston Villa wasted no time turning around their fortunes following the departure of manager Steven Gerrard in midweek, sprinting out to a 3-0 lead over Brentford and adding a fourth goal in the second half in a display that delighted their fans.
Those fans had voiced their displeasure at Gerrard late in his reign but there was nothing but smiles and joy as Villa quickly dismantled Brentford, playing with a freedom and verve that was sorely lacking under Gerrard.
Villa doubled their tally of goals scored at home for the season, and if they can maintain this kind of form the threat of relegation will have receded by Christmas.
Arsenal run out of puff against Saints: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be concerned by the way his side fell off the pace in the second half of their 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday.
The Gunners were at their sizzling best in the opening stages and deservedly led, but as the game wore on they visibly wilted, no doubt feeling the effects of Thursday’s Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven.
That allowed Southampton back into the match and it is something Arteta is going to have to manage through the campaign if they are to stay ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table. Whether he can rotate his players in the second half of the season and keep them fresh for the Premier League could be key to their title challenge.
Wolves are prime candidates for the drop. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ decision to hand interim manager Steve Davis the reins until the new year may have drastic consequences as the team seem unable to get out of a run of poor form and sit 19th in the standings after five losses in six games.
A win over fellow relegation contenders Nottingham Forest earned them a brief respite but Sunday’s 4-0 mauling at the hands of bottom side Leicester City, who moved out of the relegation zone, has cast a pall of gloom over Molineux Stadium.
They had 21 shots against Leicester but could not find a way through. Add the signing of an unfit striker in Diego Costa — who has yet to score in five games — and Wolves’ lack of bite in front of goal has cost them dearly.
They have scored the fewest goals in the league (five) and it is no surprise they find themselves falling behind in the relegation dogfight.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.