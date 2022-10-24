Qatar 2022 | Group D: France and Denmark have ambitions to go far

Defending champions France and Denmark possess the obvious quality, and plenty of it, in Group D of the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Tunisia can provide problems and Australia might lack known stars but are always feisty on a global stage.

France

The defending champions were not convincing in qualifying and have been iffy in the Uefa Nations League (UNL) too, but on paper remain a contender for best team in the world. Didier Deschamps goes to Qatar as the longest-serving coach at the tournament, the 54-year-old seeking a third World Cup in his now 10-year tenure, having won one as a player (1998) and Russia 2018 as a coach.

France topped Uefa’s qualifying Group D with five wins and three draws (including against second-placed Ukraine twice and Bosnia-Herzegovina) from eight matches. Also defending champions in the UNL, France have battled to one win, two draws and three defeats in 2022/2023. They survived a group of death at Euro 2020 but were then shocked by Switzerland on penalties in the last-16.

But their 18 goals scored and three conceded in the qualifiers signal this is a team of superstars all round. The class of players who scored most of those goals (Antoine Griezmann got six, Kylian Mbappé five and Karim Benzema three) reinforces that. Benzema won Fifa’s Ballon d’Or last week for his spectacular form in 2021/2022, including 27 goals as Real Madrid won La Liga and 15 as they clinched the Uefa Champions League. He shares the mantle of best striker in the world with another 34-year-old going to Qatar, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski.