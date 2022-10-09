Frankel — a ticket to riches for those involved in the former champion

The world’s top exporter has also kept November crude prices for Asia largely unchanged against expectations of higher prices
High vehicle prices are both an opportunity and a threat for the auto industry.
Nair allegedly received security upgrades worth about R200,000 sponsored by state capture-accused Bosasa
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
After a two-year search for black boxes using remote submarines, investigators found pilots had mishandled the loss of data from iced-up sensors
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
The bank was one of the last remaining channels for trade flows between the two countries as other Russian banks are subject to sanctions
‘Insatiable demand’ has fuelled luxury home price rises in high-end neighbourhoods since the start of the pandemic, says property consultant Knight Frank
Burundian becomes the first player in SA professional football history to score three goals from the spot
SPONSORED | Large budgets don't govern creativity, marketing execs and teams confident enough to let agencies follow their creative instincts - defying conventional wisdom, are key to campaign ...
When it comes to rewarding investments, they don’t get much better than being involved in the former champion racehorse, Frankel. If you’re a shareholder — or breeder sending one of his progeny to the sales — you are in financial heaven.
This was highlighted again last week when a colt by Frankel — offered by Watership Down Stud — was sold to Godolphin for 2.8-million guineas at the Tattersalls October Sale in Newmarket.
The price makes the colt the most expensive yearling anywhere in the world this year.
If anyone needed proof of Frankel’s popularity it was proved when Tattersalls added up the sums. The stallion’s 25 lots grossed 18,745,000 guineas over the three days.
Tattersalls auctioneer Edmond Mahoney was obviously aware that the Frankel colt was likely to be the star of the sale and quipped: “What about a million to start?”
After signing for the colt, Godolphin’s Anthony Stroud commented: “This is one of Watership’s best families so he was the jewel in the crown. Needless to say, he’s an extremely nice horse.”
The colt’s dam, So Di Mar, won the grade 3 Musidora Stakes at York and also ran third in the grade 1 Prix de L’Opera.
Simon Marsh, GM of Watership Down, said of the Frankel colt: “He’s been an exceptional individual all his life, but these things don’t happen by accident.”
Godolphin outbid Coolmore for the top lot, but the Irish operation managed to secure a Frankel colt offered by Croom House Stud for R2.4m. Their purchase is a three-parts sibling to Broome.
Coolmore boss MV Magnier said about the stud: “Desmond Brosman is a very good breeder and we’ve had a lot of luck buying horses off him in the past. Everybody knows how well Frankel is doing at the moment, and we’ve had the two brothers before and they’re very good horses. Let’s hope this lad is as good.”
Frankel's son, Chaldean, put the cherry on top of a memorable week when taking the grade 1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday in the hands of Frankie Dettori.
Sold to Juddmonte for 550,000 guineas as a foal, Chaldean has proved a shrewd purchase with wins in the Acomb Stakes, Champagne Stakes and grade 1 Dewhurst Stakes.
After doing his familiar flying dismount, Dettori told reporters: “At the moment I’d say a mile is no problem. He’s neat and compact and handled the dip well. He’s a proper Guineas horse and they can dream now for next year.”
Winning trainer Andrew Balding commented: “The main thing is he’s so relaxed — he should go on next year so we’ve got lots to look forward to.”
A horse who certainly doesn’t fall into the relaxed category is William Haggas’ two-year-old, Garden Route, who is out of Sean Tarry’s grade 1 winning mare, Cloth Of Cloud.
After a third on debut, Garden Route, co-owned by former Investec boss Bernard Kantor, was expected to win a maiden race at York on Saturday.
However, similar to his dam who was highly strung, Garden Route was in a mulish mood and refused to enter the starting stalls. It’s back to the drawing board for this well-bred son of Galileo.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Frankel — a ticket to riches for those involved in the former champion
If you are a shareholder you are in financial heaven
When it comes to rewarding investments, they don’t get much better than being involved in the former champion racehorse, Frankel. If you’re a shareholder — or breeder sending one of his progeny to the sales — you are in financial heaven.
This was highlighted again last week when a colt by Frankel — offered by Watership Down Stud — was sold to Godolphin for 2.8-million guineas at the Tattersalls October Sale in Newmarket.
The price makes the colt the most expensive yearling anywhere in the world this year.
If anyone needed proof of Frankel’s popularity it was proved when Tattersalls added up the sums. The stallion’s 25 lots grossed 18,745,000 guineas over the three days.
Tattersalls auctioneer Edmond Mahoney was obviously aware that the Frankel colt was likely to be the star of the sale and quipped: “What about a million to start?”
After signing for the colt, Godolphin’s Anthony Stroud commented: “This is one of Watership’s best families so he was the jewel in the crown. Needless to say, he’s an extremely nice horse.”
The colt’s dam, So Di Mar, won the grade 3 Musidora Stakes at York and also ran third in the grade 1 Prix de L’Opera.
Simon Marsh, GM of Watership Down, said of the Frankel colt: “He’s been an exceptional individual all his life, but these things don’t happen by accident.”
Godolphin outbid Coolmore for the top lot, but the Irish operation managed to secure a Frankel colt offered by Croom House Stud for R2.4m. Their purchase is a three-parts sibling to Broome.
Coolmore boss MV Magnier said about the stud: “Desmond Brosman is a very good breeder and we’ve had a lot of luck buying horses off him in the past. Everybody knows how well Frankel is doing at the moment, and we’ve had the two brothers before and they’re very good horses. Let’s hope this lad is as good.”
Frankel's son, Chaldean, put the cherry on top of a memorable week when taking the grade 1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday in the hands of Frankie Dettori.
Sold to Juddmonte for 550,000 guineas as a foal, Chaldean has proved a shrewd purchase with wins in the Acomb Stakes, Champagne Stakes and grade 1 Dewhurst Stakes.
After doing his familiar flying dismount, Dettori told reporters: “At the moment I’d say a mile is no problem. He’s neat and compact and handled the dip well. He’s a proper Guineas horse and they can dream now for next year.”
Winning trainer Andrew Balding commented: “The main thing is he’s so relaxed — he should go on next year so we’ve got lots to look forward to.”
A horse who certainly doesn’t fall into the relaxed category is William Haggas’ two-year-old, Garden Route, who is out of Sean Tarry’s grade 1 winning mare, Cloth Of Cloud.
After a third on debut, Garden Route, co-owned by former Investec boss Bernard Kantor, was expected to win a maiden race at York on Saturday.
However, similar to his dam who was highly strung, Garden Route was in a mulish mood and refused to enter the starting stalls. It’s back to the drawing board for this well-bred son of Galileo.
Favourably drawn William Robertson looks best in Spring Challenge
Khumalo can reduce the gap in title race with good rides at Turffontein
French have serious Arc de Triomphe hope in Vadeni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Perfect Witness can show she’s on course for the Summer Cup
Familiar movie names among the cast at Vaal meeting
Wernars continues to build his string with R1m buy
Another female rider follows Venniker’s lead
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.