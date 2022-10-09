×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Frankel — a ticket to riches for those involved in the former champion

If you are a shareholder you are in financial heaven

09 October 2022 - 20:30 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

When it comes to rewarding investments, they don’t get much better than being involved in the former champion racehorse, Frankel. If you’re a shareholder — or breeder sending one of his progeny to the sales — you are in financial heaven.

This was highlighted again last week when a colt by Frankel — offered by Watership Down Stud — was sold to Godolphin for 2.8-million guineas at the Tattersalls October Sale in Newmarket.

The price makes the colt the most expensive yearling anywhere in the world this year.

If anyone needed proof of Frankel’s popularity it was proved when Tattersalls added up the sums. The stallion’s 25 lots grossed 18,745,000 guineas over the three days.

Tattersalls auctioneer Edmond Mahoney was obviously aware that the Frankel colt was likely to be the star of the sale and quipped: “What about a million to start?”

After signing for the colt, Godolphin’s Anthony Stroud commented: “This is one of Watership’s best families so he was the jewel in the crown. Needless to say, he’s an extremely nice horse.”

The colt’s dam, So Di Mar, won the grade 3 Musidora Stakes at York and also ran third in the grade 1 Prix de L’Opera.

Simon Marsh, GM of Watership Down, said of the Frankel colt: “He’s been an exceptional individual all his life, but these things don’t happen by accident.”

Godolphin outbid Coolmore for the top lot, but the Irish operation managed to secure a Frankel colt offered by Croom House Stud for R2.4m. Their purchase is a three-parts sibling to Broome.

Coolmore boss MV Magnier said about the stud: “Desmond Brosman is a very good breeder and we’ve had a lot of luck buying horses off him in the past. Everybody knows how well Frankel is doing at the moment, and we’ve had the two brothers before and they’re very good horses. Let’s hope this lad is as good.”

Frankel's son, Chaldean, put the cherry on top of a memorable week when taking the grade 1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Sold to Juddmonte for 550,000 guineas as a foal, Chaldean has proved a shrewd purchase with wins in the Acomb Stakes, Champagne Stakes and grade 1 Dewhurst Stakes.

After doing his familiar flying dismount, Dettori told reporters: “At the moment I’d say a mile is no problem. He’s neat and compact and handled the dip well. He’s a proper Guineas horse and they can dream now for next year.”

Winning trainer Andrew Balding commented: “The main thing is he’s so relaxed — he should go on next year so we’ve got lots to look forward to.”

A horse who certainly doesn’t fall into the relaxed category is William Haggas’ two-year-old, Garden Route, who is out of Sean Tarry’s grade 1 winning mare, Cloth Of Cloud.

After a third on debut, Garden Route, co-owned by former Investec boss Bernard Kantor, was expected to win a maiden race at York on Saturday.

However, similar to his dam who was highly strung, Garden Route was in a mulish mood and refused to enter the starting stalls. It’s back to the drawing board for this well-bred son of Galileo.

Favourably drawn William Robertson looks best in Spring Challenge

Trainer Corné Spies’ four-year-old jumps from pole position and could secure the sixth win of his career
Sport
1 week ago

Khumalo can reduce the gap in title race with good rides at Turffontein

S’manga Khumalo can close the gap on leading jockey Keagan De Melo in the jockeys’ title race if some of his plum rides win at Turffontein on ...
Sport
1 week ago

French have serious Arc de Triomphe hope in Vadeni

Trainer Jean-Claude Rouget has rerouted his star three-year-old to Paris rather than take on Baaeed in the Champion Stakes at Ascot
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Chiefs striker Bimenyimana in hat-trick penalty ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
West Ham come from behind to beat Fulham
Sport / Soccer
3.
SA’s Paula Reto loves making people smile and ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Frankel — a ticket to riches for those involved ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Double world champion Verstappen raises the bar
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Perfect Witness can show she’s on course for the Summer Cup

Sport / Other Sport

Familiar movie names among the cast at Vaal meeting

Sport / Other Sport

Wernars continues to build his string with R1m buy

Sport / Other Sport

Another female rider follows Venniker’s lead

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.