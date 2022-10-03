Another female rider follows Venniker’s lead

Market data including bonds and Sanlam Stratus Funds
No doubt inspired by the success of Rachel Venniker, female jockey, Kelsey Mayhew dips her toes into competing in races when she has her first ride at the Vaal on Tuesday.
Mayhew, daughter of former trainer Craig Mayhew, will partner the filly, Miss Soho, in the first race for trainer Ashley Fortune.
Venniker was last season’s champion apprentice, riding 70 winners and finishing in 14th place in the national jockeys log.
If 23-year-old Mayhew can score on Miss Soho, she will have bragging rights over her boyfriend, jockey Ryan Munger. He has ridden the three-year-old in seven of her eight races without getting the daughter of Master Of My Fate into the winner’s box.
Fortune fits the blinkers to Miss Soho this time and this could sharpen up the filly whose dangers look to be the first-timers Mon Choisy and Pompom Queen.
The market is going to be worth a check regarding Mon Choisy as this son of Gimmethegreenlight — bred at Bush Hill Stud — cost R300,000 as a yearling and is out of the seven-time winning British mare Polzeath.
Mon Choisy’s trainer, Brett Crawford, is quoted in Winning Form as saying his debutante is “working well, will need the run”. Make of that what you will.
David Nieuwenhuizen introduces a daughter of Pomodoro, Pompom Queen, and she will have experienced work rider Sam Mosia in the saddle.
The Fortune stable send 12 runners to their local track and five-year-old Jaimala will have his supporters in the fifth race after notching up four wins in his last six outings.
Nevertheless, this looks a tricky event with each of the seven runners possessing chances. In the early market, bookmakers have Jaimala, Raiseahallelujah and Youcanthurrylove as the co-favourites at 11-4.
Jockey JP van der Merwe — successful on Humdinger in a grade 2 race at Turffontein last Saturday — rides Youcanthurrylove for the first time and Fabian Habib’s runner should go well off bottom-weight of 54kg.
Raiseahallelujah is bidding for a four-timer but Candice Dawson’s five year-old is 1.5kg worse off with Jaimala compared to their recent meeting.
Imperial Ruby, who gave Business Day readers such a good run for their money in the Gold Cup, is also in the line-up and Corné Spies’s stayer might be difficult to peg back if he establishes a big lead.
Sean Tarry runs his five-time winner, Shango, but it's hard to enthuse about the gelding’s chance after a disappointing run last time out. He will prefer the longer trip.
Texas Red is another Fortune runner with winning claims and the lightly raced son of United States will be one of the fancied contenders in the seventh race.
Piere Strydom has a shout on four-year-old Admiralty Arch, while Great Times is proving a bargain buy and should go well in the hands of in-form jockey Calvin Habib.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (10) Miss Soho (6) Mon Choisy (11) Pompom Queen (1) Full Go
2nd Race: (5) Above The World (4) A Time To Flower (6) Regina Bellissima (7) Heart And Mind
3rd Race: No Selection
4th Race: (3) Karin’s Legacy (2) Memorial Day (11) Greenlightranger (7) Camerata
5th Race: (7) Youcanthurrylove (5) Jaimala (6) Raiseahallelujah (2) Imperial Ruby
6th Race: (11) After Hours (10) Back To Basics (5) Run For Isla (4) Laetitia’s Angel
7th Race: (3) Great Times (4) Admiralty Arch (1) Texas Red (6) Silvery Blue
8th Race: (2) Sir Michael (12) Mo Jive (7) Gallic Tribe (4) Nordic Rebel
Another female rider follows Venniker’s lead
Kelsey Mayhew has her first ride at the Vaal on Tuesday
