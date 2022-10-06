Perfect Witness can show she’s on course for the Summer Cup

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Perfect Witness can give notice that she is a lively outsider for next month’s Summer Cup by running a big race in Saturday’s World Sports Betting Pinnacle Stakes at Turffontein.
Trained by Candice Dawson, Perfect Witness is 28-1 with Saturday's sponsors for the Cup, but it is the 133-25 for a place which makes most appeal. Her runs behind Rain Of Holland last term proves the distance of 2,000m holds no fears.
While it is a worry that the daughter of Flower Alley returns after a 17-week break, there is an upbeat comment from Dawson in Winning Form. She states: “Hoping for a good comeback run.”
In Saturday’s race, Perfect Witness has a lot going for her. She has a light weight, favourable draw and Muzi Yeni in the saddle.
Astrix — bought by Laurence Wernars for R260,000 at Paul Peter’s sale — carries top weight and may battle to concede 9kg to Perfect Witness.
Now in the stable of Johan Janse van Vuuren, Astrix turned in a great effort to finish third behind Jet Dark in the grade 1 Champions Cup in July. The gelding was a 14-1 long-shot for that race.
Ashley Fortune has always had faith in Bard Of Avon but it’s a while since the four-year-old’s last win. With just 52kg on his back, the Var gelding can make his presence felt though the widest draw doesn't help his cause.
Super Silvano is also without a recent win and Brett Crawford flies up stable jockey Luyolo Mxothwa to try to register a fifth win for the Bold Silvano gelding.
Fabian Habib states that Zeus will need the run and Astrix’s stablemate, Outofthedarkness, makes more appeal. The drop to 1,600m might be in his favour.
Grant Knowles made a good call buying Irish Tractor for his Diesel Syndicate for R200,000. The Vercingetorix gelding has earned R333,000 to date and will jump from pole position.
Sean Tarry looks to hold a strong hand in the final leg of the jackpot with recent winner, Magical Flight, and Sister Light doing duty for his stable.
The intriguing question here is whether Calvin Habib had the choice of rides? He partnered Magical Flight to her recent win, but will ride Sister Light this time. While the latter hasn’t raced since May, she’s a choicely bred daughter of Visionaire, who should pay to follow this season.
Yeni will get the best out of Paton’s Tears but she usually has to settle for a minor placing and that may be the case again.
Racing is blessed that Gary Player, who celebrates his 87th birthday at the end of the month, is so involved in the sport and SA’s golf legend is co-owner in two horses running in the sixth race.
He’s in the ownership of Gavin van Zyl’s four-year-old, Tabebuia, as well as a Toreador colt with Dawson which carries his name.
Four-year-old Player has few miles on the clock and could be competitive off bottom weight, but the obvious form choice is the hat-trick-seeking Fire Lord.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (4) Skyjet (1) Atlantic City (5) Prime Example (7) Libeccio
2nd Race: (7) Arlington Action (2) White Fang (1) Sudden Star (5) Great Affair
3rd Race: (8) Flowerbomb (5) Iphiko (4) Big Eyed Girl (5) Taikonaut
4th Race: (1) Captain Peg (4) Rock The Fox (5) Moraine (6) Ready To Fly
5th Race: (2) Prophet (1) Quantum Theory (9) Bless My Stars (6) Boisterous
6th Race: (8) Fire Lord (10) Player (3) Fifth Of July (5) Tabebuia
7th Race: (8) Perfect Witness (10) Bard Of Avon (1) Asterix (3) Super Silvano
8th Race: (4) Sister Light (6) Magical Flight (5) Paton's Tears (2) Hollywoodbound
9th Race: (2) High Roller (3) Bird In Space (5) Twice As Wild (9) Gilda Gray
Perfect Witness can show she’s on course for the Summer Cup
Trainer Candice Dawson is hoping for a good run on the filly’s return from a break
