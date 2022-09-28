×

Sport / Other Sport

Khumalo can reduce the gap in title race with good rides at Turffontein

Jockey has a ride in each of the eight races and could collect four wins if Battleground, Pacific Express, Ballroom Blitz and Mirren come good

28 September 2022 - 17:53 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP
S’manga Khumalo — now 10 winners behind Keagan De Melo in the jockeys’ title race — can close the gap with a number of plum rides at Turffontein on Thursday.

The 36-year-old has a ride in each of the eight races and could land a four-timer on Battleground (third race), Pacific Express (fifth), Ballroom Blitz (seventh) and Mirren in the final leg of the Pick Six.

Battleground — a Futura colt owned and bred by Drakenstein Stud — suggested he wouldn’t be in the maiden ranks for long when finishing second to Now I Got You on his second start.

The three-year-old faces some improving members of his same age group with all of African Torrent — also owned and bred by Drakenstein — Top Sail and King Of Rome rating each-way chances.

If Khumalo has a good meeting, then so will the training partnership of Barend Botes and Yolanda Vosloo. They  provide three of his mounts including Pacific Express in the fourth race.

After a poor first run, Pacific Express improved markedly on her second outing, being beaten by less than two lengths at Kenilworth. This will be her debut for Botes and Vosloo and the three-year-old has the advantage of being drawn in pole position.

Jackpot and Pick Six players should also include Inner Sense in their perms as the filly, also well drawn,  gets the blinkers fitted for her fourth start.

Ballroom Blitz has finished second in her last two outings and may appreciate the step up to 2,000m in the seventh race. The Twice Over mare is better off at the weights with her recent conqueror, Terra Time.

Southern Song sprang a 33-1 surprise when beating Ballroom Blitz in August and it remains to be seen whether the Dynasty mare can repeat that effort.

Another runner worth considering in this 2,000m handicap is Steve Moffatt’s mare Opera Glass, with Piere Strydom booked for the ride. The five-year-old is a six-time winner and has won over the course and distance.

Mirren seems to have found a new lease of life since joining Botes and Vosloo. The  mare is chasing a hat-trick when she lines up against nine rivals in the eighth race.

While not one to risk the rent money on, Mirren isn’t taking on a strong field, though Fasinada (Calvin Habib) and Raratonga Rose (Craig Zackey) go on the shortlist of possible winners.

Robbie Sage has his stable in good form and he’ll be looking for an improved performance by Sun Bird, who has disappointed in her last two starts. This R200,000 buy is reunited with Muzi Yeni.

Sean Tarry’s “Fast Track” sale grossed over R7m on Friday and the former champion trainer will be hoping Asiye Phambili can open her account in the first race. The daughter of What A Winter wasn’t a cheap purchase, with the Hollywood Syndicate going to R500,000 to secure her from Hemel n Aarde stud.

Another daughter of What A Winter, Dikeni May, makes her debut for Mike de Kock so the market needs a cheque in this opening event.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

second Race: (9) Princess Ilaria (5) Stroke Of Mercy (7) Woodland Ridge (6) Tsar Bomba

third Race: (3) Battleground (2) African Torrent (1) Top Sail (6) King Of Rome

fourth Race: (6) Pacific Express (1) Inner Sense (5) Double Joy (2) Maith An Cailin

fifth Race: (2) Karangetang (3) Far Away Winter (7) Show Time (4) Remember When

sixth Race: (8) Kentallen Bay (1) Bey Suyay (11) Prosper’s Gift (2) Whispers Of War

seventh Race: (2) Ballroom Blitz (5) Terra Time (1) Opera Glass (4) Southern Song

eighth Race: (1) Mirren (4) Raratoga Rose (6) Fasinada (2) Sun Bird

