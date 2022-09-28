Khumalo can reduce the gap in title race with good rides at Turffontein

The foreign investors Britain sorely needs are perplexed as Liz Truss goes for broke
The silencing of dissent is a marker of autocracy, evidenced in a campaign of fear by governments worldwide during Covid-19
Academy of Science of SA says former president should not abuse academic platforms to ‘peddle unscientific fringe theories’
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Michael Mark delays retirement again, but retailer says it has a succession plan in place
August salaries are still below the February high of R15,614, but 2.3% jump on July’s figure suggests average nominal salaries have stabilised
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
Iran targets Kurdish dissidents after unrest erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman
S’manga Khumalo can close the gap on leading jockey Keagan De Melo in the jockeys’ title race if some of his plum rides win at Turffontein on Thursday.
Changes include more standard equipment, some detail changes and new paint choices
S’manga Khumalo — now 10 winners behind Keagan De Melo in the jockeys’ title race — can close the gap with a number of plum rides at Turffontein on Thursday.
The 36-year-old has a ride in each of the eight races and could land a four-timer on Battleground (third race), Pacific Express (fifth), Ballroom Blitz (seventh) and Mirren in the final leg of the Pick Six.
Battleground — a Futura colt owned and bred by Drakenstein Stud — suggested he wouldn’t be in the maiden ranks for long when finishing second to Now I Got You on his second start.
The three-year-old faces some improving members of his same age group with all of African Torrent — also owned and bred by Drakenstein — Top Sail and King Of Rome rating each-way chances.
If Khumalo has a good meeting, then so will the training partnership of Barend Botes and Yolanda Vosloo. They provide three of his mounts including Pacific Express in the fourth race.
After a poor first run, Pacific Express improved markedly on her second outing, being beaten by less than two lengths at Kenilworth. This will be her debut for Botes and Vosloo and the three-year-old has the advantage of being drawn in pole position.
Jackpot and Pick Six players should also include Inner Sense in their perms as the filly, also well drawn, gets the blinkers fitted for her fourth start.
Ballroom Blitz has finished second in her last two outings and may appreciate the step up to 2,000m in the seventh race. The Twice Over mare is better off at the weights with her recent conqueror, Terra Time.
Southern Song sprang a 33-1 surprise when beating Ballroom Blitz in August and it remains to be seen whether the Dynasty mare can repeat that effort.
Another runner worth considering in this 2,000m handicap is Steve Moffatt’s mare Opera Glass, with Piere Strydom booked for the ride. The five-year-old is a six-time winner and has won over the course and distance.
Mirren seems to have found a new lease of life since joining Botes and Vosloo. The mare is chasing a hat-trick when she lines up against nine rivals in the eighth race.
While not one to risk the rent money on, Mirren isn’t taking on a strong field, though Fasinada (Calvin Habib) and Raratonga Rose (Craig Zackey) go on the shortlist of possible winners.
Robbie Sage has his stable in good form and he’ll be looking for an improved performance by Sun Bird, who has disappointed in her last two starts. This R200,000 buy is reunited with Muzi Yeni.
Sean Tarry’s “Fast Track” sale grossed over R7m on Friday and the former champion trainer will be hoping Asiye Phambili can open her account in the first race. The daughter of What A Winter wasn’t a cheap purchase, with the Hollywood Syndicate going to R500,000 to secure her from Hemel n Aarde stud.
Another daughter of What A Winter, Dikeni May, makes her debut for Mike de Kock so the market needs a cheque in this opening event.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: No Selection
second Race: (9) Princess Ilaria (5) Stroke Of Mercy (7) Woodland Ridge (6) Tsar Bomba
third Race: (3) Battleground (2) African Torrent (1) Top Sail (6) King Of Rome
fourth Race: (6) Pacific Express (1) Inner Sense (5) Double Joy (2) Maith An Cailin
fifth Race: (2) Karangetang (3) Far Away Winter (7) Show Time (4) Remember When
sixth Race: (8) Kentallen Bay (1) Bey Suyay (11) Prosper’s Gift (2) Whispers Of War
seventh Race: (2) Ballroom Blitz (5) Terra Time (1) Opera Glass (4) Southern Song
eighth Race: (1) Mirren (4) Raratoga Rose (6) Fasinada (2) Sun Bird
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Khumalo can reduce the gap in title race with good rides at Turffontein
Jockey has a ride in each of the eight races and could collect four wins if Battleground, Pacific Express, Ballroom Blitz and Mirren come good
S’manga Khumalo — now 10 winners behind Keagan De Melo in the jockeys’ title race — can close the gap with a number of plum rides at Turffontein on Thursday.
The 36-year-old has a ride in each of the eight races and could land a four-timer on Battleground (third race), Pacific Express (fifth), Ballroom Blitz (seventh) and Mirren in the final leg of the Pick Six.
Battleground — a Futura colt owned and bred by Drakenstein Stud — suggested he wouldn’t be in the maiden ranks for long when finishing second to Now I Got You on his second start.
The three-year-old faces some improving members of his same age group with all of African Torrent — also owned and bred by Drakenstein — Top Sail and King Of Rome rating each-way chances.
If Khumalo has a good meeting, then so will the training partnership of Barend Botes and Yolanda Vosloo. They provide three of his mounts including Pacific Express in the fourth race.
After a poor first run, Pacific Express improved markedly on her second outing, being beaten by less than two lengths at Kenilworth. This will be her debut for Botes and Vosloo and the three-year-old has the advantage of being drawn in pole position.
Jackpot and Pick Six players should also include Inner Sense in their perms as the filly, also well drawn, gets the blinkers fitted for her fourth start.
Ballroom Blitz has finished second in her last two outings and may appreciate the step up to 2,000m in the seventh race. The Twice Over mare is better off at the weights with her recent conqueror, Terra Time.
Southern Song sprang a 33-1 surprise when beating Ballroom Blitz in August and it remains to be seen whether the Dynasty mare can repeat that effort.
Another runner worth considering in this 2,000m handicap is Steve Moffatt’s mare Opera Glass, with Piere Strydom booked for the ride. The five-year-old is a six-time winner and has won over the course and distance.
Mirren seems to have found a new lease of life since joining Botes and Vosloo. The mare is chasing a hat-trick when she lines up against nine rivals in the eighth race.
While not one to risk the rent money on, Mirren isn’t taking on a strong field, though Fasinada (Calvin Habib) and Raratonga Rose (Craig Zackey) go on the shortlist of possible winners.
Robbie Sage has his stable in good form and he’ll be looking for an improved performance by Sun Bird, who has disappointed in her last two starts. This R200,000 buy is reunited with Muzi Yeni.
Sean Tarry’s “Fast Track” sale grossed over R7m on Friday and the former champion trainer will be hoping Asiye Phambili can open her account in the first race. The daughter of What A Winter wasn’t a cheap purchase, with the Hollywood Syndicate going to R500,000 to secure her from Hemel n Aarde stud.
Another daughter of What A Winter, Dikeni May, makes her debut for Mike de Kock so the market needs a cheque in this opening event.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: No Selection
second Race: (9) Princess Ilaria (5) Stroke Of Mercy (7) Woodland Ridge (6) Tsar Bomba
third Race: (3) Battleground (2) African Torrent (1) Top Sail (6) King Of Rome
fourth Race: (6) Pacific Express (1) Inner Sense (5) Double Joy (2) Maith An Cailin
fifth Race: (2) Karangetang (3) Far Away Winter (7) Show Time (4) Remember When
sixth Race: (8) Kentallen Bay (1) Bey Suyay (11) Prosper’s Gift (2) Whispers Of War
seventh Race: (2) Ballroom Blitz (5) Terra Time (1) Opera Glass (4) Southern Song
eighth Race: (1) Mirren (4) Raratoga Rose (6) Fasinada (2) Sun Bird
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
De Melo needs Van Vuuren’s support in jockeys’ title bid
Huge stake increase for Cape Guineas in December
Peter cites health problems for relinquishing trainers licence
Champion trainer Peter quits horse racing
Van Zyl family ready to celebrate at KZN racing awards
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.