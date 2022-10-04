Wernars continues to build his string with R1m buy

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The new board of directors at Eskom will face formidable challenges in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory
Former president has alleged lead prosecutor in his corruption trial Billy Downer leaked his medical documents to Maughan
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC’s candidate to replace Makhura
Business Day TV speaks to senior equity analyst at Ashburton Investments, Daniel Masvosvere
Lower production volumes and other challenges also start weighing on the sector
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
US and South Korea scramble jets as North fires first missile launch over Japan since 2017
After some excellent saves, the Pirates goalkeeper was dispossessed while trying to dribble
Tracking companies say criminals are using sophisticated technology to steal cars
Laurence Wernars is fast assuming the mantle of former top owner Chris van Niekerk and he splashed out R1m to acquire the three-year-old filly Maharanee at last Friday’s BSA September sale at Turffontein.
A total of 65 horses formerly in the care of champion trainer Paul Peter came under the hammer and — when the sums were added up — the aggregate had reached R7.8m. The average per lot was R145,019.
Wernars, who won a special prize at the highveld racing awards in May, owns Triple 8 Clothing and their name was on the sale slip for the R1m purchase.
Maharanee, a daughter of Flower Alley who cost just R80,000 when purchased as a yearling from breeders Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein, was always going to top the sale and Wernars had to go to seven figures to ensure the three-year-old will race in his colours this term.
The filly is a four-time winner and her one disappointing run came when she finished in midfield when sent off favourite for the Golden Slipper at Hollywoodbets Greyville on July day.
Wernars also outlaid R260,000 to acquire six-year-old Astrix who sprang a 66-1 surprise when beating Sparkling Water in the Champions Challenge at Turffontein in April.
It looks as if the second highest lot — R725,000 for Swing Upon A Star — may have been retained by the vendors and this half-brother to Flying Bull could prove an exciting three-year-old prospect this season.
Bred at Narrow Creek Stud, Swing Upon A Star is a son of Elusive Fort out of the Judpot mare, Eliza Doolittle. Warren Kennedy partnered her to her maiden win at Greyville in June.
Suzette Viljoen, owner of horse-of-the-year Captain’s Ransom, went to R700,000 to take home Electric Gold, a son of Flying Flag who is by Galileo.
Paul Peter did well with Naval Guard and the five-year-old — a winner over 1,800m at Turffontein in early July — was knocked down to Assm Racing for R400,000.
CK Racing had earmarked Miss Cool as a filly with a future and the daughter of What A Winter — bought for just R60,000 from Mike Jolly Breeding as a yearling — made R300,000 and the three-year-old will join the yard of Candice Dawson.
Miss Cool is a three-time winner and her major success last term came in the SA Nursery at Turffontein in April in which she was piloted to a comfortable win by Gavin Lerena.
Clinton Binda had the final say at R275,000 for the six-year-old mare Pin Up. Rachel Venniker was in the saddle when she finished fourth behind Miss Greek at Turffontein last month.
• Alpinista’s Arc win on Sunday was a costly result for UK bookmakers with the mare starting at 33-10 — the shortest price since Enable’s second win at even money in 2018.
“It’s a bad result for us and — having started the day as a 5-1 chance — she finished up being the best-backed horse of the day,” said Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr.
“We were paying five places to each-way punters and having Vadeni and Torquator Tasso placed was also a stinker,” he said.
SA punters are not so lucky. Despite a field of 20 runners, the tote here pays only three places.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Wernars continues to build his string with R1m buy
Three-year-old filly Maharanee tops BSA September sale at Turffontein
Laurence Wernars is fast assuming the mantle of former top owner Chris van Niekerk and he splashed out R1m to acquire the three-year-old filly Maharanee at last Friday’s BSA September sale at Turffontein.
A total of 65 horses formerly in the care of champion trainer Paul Peter came under the hammer and — when the sums were added up — the aggregate had reached R7.8m. The average per lot was R145,019.
Wernars, who won a special prize at the highveld racing awards in May, owns Triple 8 Clothing and their name was on the sale slip for the R1m purchase.
Maharanee, a daughter of Flower Alley who cost just R80,000 when purchased as a yearling from breeders Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein, was always going to top the sale and Wernars had to go to seven figures to ensure the three-year-old will race in his colours this term.
The filly is a four-time winner and her one disappointing run came when she finished in midfield when sent off favourite for the Golden Slipper at Hollywoodbets Greyville on July day.
Wernars also outlaid R260,000 to acquire six-year-old Astrix who sprang a 66-1 surprise when beating Sparkling Water in the Champions Challenge at Turffontein in April.
It looks as if the second highest lot — R725,000 for Swing Upon A Star — may have been retained by the vendors and this half-brother to Flying Bull could prove an exciting three-year-old prospect this season.
Bred at Narrow Creek Stud, Swing Upon A Star is a son of Elusive Fort out of the Judpot mare, Eliza Doolittle. Warren Kennedy partnered her to her maiden win at Greyville in June.
Suzette Viljoen, owner of horse-of-the-year Captain’s Ransom, went to R700,000 to take home Electric Gold, a son of Flying Flag who is by Galileo.
Paul Peter did well with Naval Guard and the five-year-old — a winner over 1,800m at Turffontein in early July — was knocked down to Assm Racing for R400,000.
CK Racing had earmarked Miss Cool as a filly with a future and the daughter of What A Winter — bought for just R60,000 from Mike Jolly Breeding as a yearling — made R300,000 and the three-year-old will join the yard of Candice Dawson.
Miss Cool is a three-time winner and her major success last term came in the SA Nursery at Turffontein in April in which she was piloted to a comfortable win by Gavin Lerena.
Clinton Binda had the final say at R275,000 for the six-year-old mare Pin Up. Rachel Venniker was in the saddle when she finished fourth behind Miss Greek at Turffontein last month.
• Alpinista’s Arc win on Sunday was a costly result for UK bookmakers with the mare starting at 33-10 — the shortest price since Enable’s second win at even money in 2018.
“It’s a bad result for us and — having started the day as a 5-1 chance — she finished up being the best-backed horse of the day,” said Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr.
“We were paying five places to each-way punters and having Vadeni and Torquator Tasso placed was also a stinker,” he said.
SA punters are not so lucky. Despite a field of 20 runners, the tote here pays only three places.
Favourably drawn William Robertson looks best in Spring Challenge
De Melo needs Van Vuuren’s support in jockeys’ title bid
Motorsport heroes who have put SA on the world map
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Another female rider follows Venniker’s lead
Near wreck for punters as Khumalo refuses to ride favourite
Favourably drawn William Robertson looks best in Spring Challenge
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.