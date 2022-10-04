×

Sport / Other Sport

Wernars continues to build his string with R1m buy

Three-year-old filly Maharanee tops BSA September sale at Turffontein

04 October 2022 - 19:21 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/IAN FORSYTH
Laurence Wernars is fast assuming the mantle of former top owner Chris van Niekerk and he splashed out R1m to acquire the three-year-old filly Maharanee at last Friday’s BSA September sale at Turffontein.

A total of 65 horses formerly in the care of champion trainer Paul Peter came under the hammer and — when the sums were added up — the aggregate had reached R7.8m. The average per lot was R145,019.

Wernars, who won a special prize at the highveld racing awards in May, owns Triple 8 Clothing and their name was on the sale slip for the R1m purchase.

Maharanee, a daughter of Flower Alley who cost just R80,000 when purchased as a yearling from breeders Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein, was always going to top the sale and Wernars had to go to seven figures to ensure the three-year-old will race in his colours this term.

The filly is a four-time winner and her one disappointing run came when she finished in midfield when sent off favourite for the Golden Slipper at Hollywoodbets Greyville on July day.

Wernars also outlaid R260,000 to acquire six-year-old Astrix who sprang a 66-1 surprise when beating Sparkling Water in the Champions Challenge at Turffontein in April.

It looks as if the second highest lot — R725,000 for Swing Upon A Star — may have been retained by the vendors and this half-brother to Flying Bull could prove an exciting three-year-old prospect this season.

Bred at Narrow Creek Stud, Swing Upon A Star is a son of Elusive Fort out of the Judpot mare, Eliza Doolittle. Warren Kennedy partnered her to her maiden win at Greyville in June.

Suzette Viljoen, owner of horse-of-the-year Captain’s Ransom, went to R700,000 to take home Electric Gold, a son of Flying Flag who is by Galileo.

Paul Peter did well with Naval Guard and the five-year-old — a winner over 1,800m at Turffontein in early July — was knocked down to Assm Racing for R400,000.

CK Racing had earmarked Miss Cool as a filly with a future and the daughter of What A Winter — bought for just R60,000 from Mike Jolly Breeding as a yearling — made R300,000 and the three-year-old will join the yard of Candice Dawson.

Miss Cool is a three-time winner and her major success last term came in the SA Nursery at Turffontein in April in which she was piloted to a comfortable win by Gavin Lerena.

Clinton Binda had the final say at R275,000 for the six-year-old mare Pin Up. Rachel Venniker was in the saddle when she finished fourth behind Miss Greek at Turffontein last month.

• Alpinista’s Arc win on Sunday was a costly result for UK bookmakers with the mare starting at 33-10 — the shortest price since Enable’s second win at even money in 2018.

“It’s a bad result for us and — having started the day as a 5-1 chance — she finished up being the best-backed horse of the day,” said Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr.

“We were paying five places to each-way punters and having Vadeni and Torquator Tasso placed was also a stinker,” he said.

SA punters are not so lucky. Despite a field of 20 runners, the tote here pays only three places.

Sport
5 days ago

Sport
1 week ago

