SA election date announcement expected soon
The IEC now has 27.4-million people on the voters roll
06 February 2024 - 18:56
This year’s election date will be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa once consultations between the president and the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) are completed.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the announcement is “imminent” while the chief electoral officer of the IEC, Sy Mamabolo, says the “commission has had consultations with the president and those are nearing completion”. ..
