Politics

ActionSA calls for details on how the ANC will settle its Ezulweni debt

National chairperson Michael Beaumont says the party has written to the IEC asking for party funding for an investigation

09 January 2024 - 14:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont. Picture: SHARON SERETLO
ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont. Picture: SHARON SERETLO

ActionSA wants the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to investigate how the ANC will pay its R102m settlement to Ezulweni Investments, using the Party Funding Act in its investigation.

The party has written to the IEC CEO for party funding seeking an investigation, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said on Tuesday.

This follows the conclusion in December of a bitter four-year legal dispute between the ANC and Ezulweni over a debt for services rendered during the 2019 election campaign. The deal and funding sources remain secret.

Beaumont said the move by the party would ensure South Africans learn how the debt was settled and whether it was settled in terms of a lawful arrangement.

“The revelations of the state capture inquiry, which paved the way for the Party Funding Act, revealed in great detail how the ANC funded its activities through its donors receiving tenders,” he said.

“The notion that the settlement of its R102m debt should be accepted at face value is offensive to a country that suffers under the impact of decades of greed and corruption.”

In its argument, ActionSA cited provisions of the Party Funding Act, including: 

  • Any discount agreed to by Ezulweni Investments on the R102m cannot legally exceed the R15m donation limit;
  • Any payments made by ANC donors to Ezulweni Investments would constitute donations in kind to the ANC; and
  • Any payments made to Ezulweni by any individual ANC donor cannot exceed R15m and would require no less than seven donors to legally settle the debt.

“It is also necessary to understand which donors have settled the debt and whether those donors or Ezulweni Investments will benefit from future business with the state,” Beaumont said.

TimesLIVE

Presidency asks business to delay retrenchments

Rudi Dicks, head of project management office, says there is a plan, and urges companies to stay the course
National
1 day ago

POLITICAL YEAR AHEAD: Elections likely to dominate 2024 political landscape

Jacob Zuma returns to haunt ANC, drawing members to newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party
Politics
1 day ago

ActionSA plans an economic revolution should opposition govern in 2024

End-of-year interview with leader Herman Mashaba ahead of the general elections next year in SA
Politics
2 weeks ago

Top 10 politics reads of 2023

Reshuffles in cabinet, shenanigans in parliament and musical chairs in Johannesburg
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Top court rejects Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge ...
Politics
2.
Bring Dada Morero back to lead Joburg, says Cyril ...
Politics
3.
Afrikanerbond backs multiparty charter’s bid to ...
Politics
4.
Rise Mzansi to contest 2024 general election with ...
Politics
5.
Magashule gets in on the ACT
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.