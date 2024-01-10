EDITORIAL: SA’s heady political times in 2024
A competitive political market will help loosen the grip the ANC has enjoyed for 30 years
For the first time since its relatively peaceful birth in 1994, SA is facing heady political times fraught with uncertainty risks but also opportunities for course correction, especially in implementing pragmatic policies that will arrest its descent into lawlessness and disorder, unemployment, inequality and poverty.
The most anticipated political event is the general election during the first half of this year. To their credit, on the 30th anniversary of the new political dispensation, SA’s diverse politicians, old and new, remain committed to electoral democracy. The 2023 ruling by the Constitutional Court on the participation of independent candidates in the elections removed doubts about the feasibility of holding the general election on time...
