MARK BARNES: Who wants to be a politician? In SA, too many
The route into power is littered with promises, but staying in power doesn’t depend on delivery
18 January 2024 - 05:00
This is the election year, with half the world’s population going to the polls at a time when uncertainty is the new certainty. At least 64 countries, including ours and seven out of the 10 most populous, are going to put democracy to the test.
Enough people either don’t vote (apathy or protest) or vote along party lines without much consideration, to suggest that democracy may have strayed from its initial (noble) intentions, even where elections are free and fair. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.