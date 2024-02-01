NATASHA MARRIAN: Alarm bells ring over election sabotage risks
Here’s a scary scenario — Mossad and Zuma’s MK Party on the same side vs South African democracy
01 February 2024 - 05:02
Risks around the looming elections are mounting.
The ANC national executive committee this week suspended former president Jacob Zuma from the party over his involvement in the creation of the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party, announced on December 16. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.