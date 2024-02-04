Rise Mzansi to unveil Vuyiswa Ramokgopa as its Gauteng premier candidate
Seasoned business leader says she has the experience and expertise to rescue the province from ANC and EFF
04 February 2024 - 16:39
Rise Mzansi national chair Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, a leading business person and founding member of the political start-up, is set to be unveiled as the party’s Gauteng premier candidate at Joubert Park in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Gauteng, which contributes about 40% to national GDP, is besieged by high unemployment, poor service delivery, water and energy shortages, violent crime and crumbling infrastructure. It is set to be a battleground province in the 2024 national and provincial elections as opposition parties seek to wrest power from the governing ANC...
