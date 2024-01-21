SA is in trouble and at a crossroads, says Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi
Zibi says at the party's manifesto launch in Pretoria that SA cannot afford to allow thieves to remain in power
21 January 2024 - 20:23
SA is in serious trouble and mired in crisis, and needs a new cadre of leadership, Rise Mzansi national leader Songezo Zibi said at the launch of the nine-month-old party in Pretoria on Saturday.
Rise Mzansi will contest the forthcoming elections, and one question voters will have to decide on is whether they will allow the ANC to continue destroying people’s lives, said Zibi. ..
