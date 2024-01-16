Long-serving Khume Ramulifho quits DA on eve of 2024 election
Veteran politician to join Songezo Zibi’s Rise Mzansi, which he said ‘is able to unite South Africans behind building the SA we all deserve’
16 January 2024 - 12:10
UPDATED 16 January 2024 - 15:44
Seasoned opposition politician Khume Ramulifho has become the latest black leader to resign from the DA, and as a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature, to join political start-up Rise Mzansi.
Rise Mzansi national chief organiser Makashule Gana resigned as a member of the DA and Gauteng legislature in August 2022, citing a trust deficit between citizens and political parties...
