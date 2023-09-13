DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga gets another shot as premier candidate
The former mayor of Tshwane lost the premier race to former Gauteng premier David Makhura in 2019
13 September 2023 - 13:44
DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has been announced as the party’s premier candidate for the upcoming 2024 provincial and national elections.
This is Msimanga’s second bite at the cherry. The former mayor of capital city Tshwane, who was re-elected as DA provincial leader during a party conference in August, lost the premier race to former Gauteng premier David Makhura in 2019...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.