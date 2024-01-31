Opposition parties throw weight behind entrepreneurship
Political leaders from Rise Mzansi, ActionSA, the DA and UDM took part in the panel discussion on Wednesday
31 January 2024 - 17:00
The SA economy, one of the largest in Africa but blighted by persistent power cuts, needs to be more inclusive and give much-needed support to entrepreneurs, especially those in the informal sector to address socioeconomic challenges. .
Opposition political party leaders participated in a panel discussion on Wednesday that centred on entrepreneurship and looked at what needed to be done to scale business to be high value and create huge opportunities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.