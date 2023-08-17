Multiparty power-sharing pact for 2024 elections ‘a big achievement’
Power will be shared proportionally according to election results and appointments will be based on merit
17 August 2023 - 14:55
UPDATED 17 August 2023 - 23:00
Opposition party leaders seeking to remove the ANC from power in the 2024 national and provincial elections have agreed on a power-sharing agreement.
According to the deal, power will be shared in proportion to election results, appointments to government positions will be based on merit, cabinets will reflect the diversity of the country and lifestyle audits of all members of the executive will be implemented...
