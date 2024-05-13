Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments

13 May 2024 - 15:49
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Oil falls further amid signs of weak demand
Markets
2.
Gold slips ahead of US inflation data
Markets
3.
JSE stronger as focus turns to US CPI numbers
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains for sixth day running
Markets
5.
Asian shares at 15-month highs
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.