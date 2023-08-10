ANC aims for ‘decisive victory’ in 2024, says Mbalula
Party not keen on coalitions despite operating and cash woes and chances of getting less than 50% of 2024 vote
10 August 2023 - 18:23
The ANC is not in coalition talks with any party and aims for a “decisive victory” in 2024’s watershed general election, says party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Mbalula said the ANC is not keen on coalitions though it is dogged by administrative, operational and financial woes and widely expected to get fewer than 50% of the vote...
