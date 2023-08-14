State needs R1.6-trillion more in infrastructure funding, says Zikalala
Poor project management is holding back the infrastructure project rollout
14 August 2023 - 05:00
Poor project preparation is undermining the government’s efforts to use infrastructure development to grow the struggling economy, which needs an additional R1.6-trillion in public sector infrastructure investments by 2030, says public works & infrastructure minister Sihle Zikalala.
This comes as the country continues to be hit by socioeconomic crises, including persistent load-shedding, slow economic growth, high joblessness and a rising cost of living, systemic corruption, violent crime, stubborn inequality and deepening poverty...
