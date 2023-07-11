SACP tackles ANC on slow pace of financial sector transformation
Communists propose the issue of prescribed assets, which forces pension funds to invest in government stock
11 July 2023 - 18:18
UPDATED 11 July 2023 - 21:20
The SA Communist Party (SACP) has taken issue with the ANC, its alliance partner, over its slow pace in transforming the country’s financial sector, including putting on the table the issue of prescribed assets, which forces pension funds to invest in government stock.
The ANC held an event to review its 2019 election manifesto in Johannesburg on Monday, where higher education & training minister and SACP national chair Blade Nzimande gave a presentation...
