Poor local governance an indictment of ANC, says Fikile Mbalula
Secretary-general admits the governing party is partly to blame for the rot in local government
24 July 2023 - 19:30
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has admitted his organisation is partly to blame for the deep-seated rot in local government, saying the unqualified people it deployed to run municipalities often ended up dabbling in fraud and corruption.
Local government is at the coalface of service delivery, but poor governance in that sphere has resulted in the deprivation of basic services. Most of the country’s 257 municipalities have been dogged by systemic corruption, looting, maladministration, political instability and mismanagement, evils that have severely affected service delivery...
