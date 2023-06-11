Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa heads to Russia and Ukraine for Africa-led peace mission

The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv

BL Premium
11 June 2023 - 16:25 Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week join five other African heads of state on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine with the aim of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in that region. 

Ramaphosa will be joined by the heads of state of Zambia, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Egypt. They are expected to meet Russia President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss ways of ending the war. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.