POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa heads to Russia and Ukraine for Africa-led peace mission

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Business SA can contribute skills and capabilities to help end this national crisis
Magashule’s refusal to apologise for suspending President Ramaphosa in 2021 leaves him in the political wilderness
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
The ICT services and telecom company says it is waiting for more information on the offer, including the proposed offer price
The third consecutive monthly slowdown in price increases will provide welcome relief for SA’s embattled consumers
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael van Lier, vice-president for consumer electronics at Samsung SA
Firms support racial justice, gender equality and LGBTQ rights, but see abortion as too controversial
Homeboy becomes the first of his countrymen to win the men’s national championship in almost seven decades.
The flagship Outback XT offers impressive performance, advanced safety features and a range of conveniences
President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week join five other African heads of state on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine with the aim of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in that region.
Ramaphosa will be joined by the heads of state of Zambia, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Egypt. They are expected to meet Russia President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss ways of ending the war. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa heads to Russia and Ukraine for Africa-led peace mission
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week join five other African heads of state on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine with the aim of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in that region.
Ramaphosa will be joined by the heads of state of Zambia, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Egypt. They are expected to meet Russia President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss ways of ending the war. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.