Ukraine foreign minister urges SA to arrest Putin if he enters the country

Dmytro Kuleba's statement comes on the same day as Ramaphosa and Putin discussed Brics summit preparations, according to the Kremlin

07 June 2023 - 21:02 Thando Maeko

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday urged SA to arrest Russian leader Vladmir Putin should he step into the country for the Brics summit later in the year.

On Wednesday, Kuleba confirmed that Ukraine had received information that SA had aided Russia in its war efforts by providing that country with ammunition. But he added his country will wait for the outcome of the SA government’s inquiry into the matter...

