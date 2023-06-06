Economy

Kganyago: Investors and lenders negative about SA’s Russia stance

The Reserve Bank governor said the market is already starting to behave as if secondary sanctions are going to be imposed

BL Premium
06 June 2023 - 13:48 Linda Ensor

Investors and lenders have a negative sentiment towards SA’s stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, which has manifested in the sale of SA bonds and shares by foreign investors, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said Tuesday.

The result has been that government bond yields have risen and the rand exchange rate has depreciated...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.