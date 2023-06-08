Ramaphosa to visit Putin in Moscow to dissuade him from coming to SA

Bank of Canada’s surprise hike calls thoughts of a pause in interest rates into question
The energy minister appears to be at odds with anyone with half decent plans
Options include hosting a virtual Brics summit or moving the event to another country in order to avoid arresting Russia president
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
Conglomerate says focus remains on global expansion through acquisitions in management, hygiene and plumbing
Business Day TV speaks to Esteban Giudici, senior policy adviser at Tracit
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Duma Gqubule and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki
Britain’s defence ministry reports heavy fighting along front line in Ukraine
The winner of the 2015 race has been fighting to get a fair deal for all runners
Competition marks a milestone by adding Layan Damanhouri to its panel of female journalists
President Cyril Ramaphosa will go to Russia soon to persuade Vladimir Putin to join the Brics summit in Johannesburg online, a desperate move that underscores the huge risks of rolling out the red carpet for a superpower leader with an arrest warrant on his head.
SA was handed a political, economic and diplomatic conundrum after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest against Putin, casting doubt about how Pretoria would act if and when the Russian leader shows up for the bloc’s annual summit in August...
