Ramaphosa to visit Putin in Moscow to dissuade him from coming to SA

Russian mission to persuade Putin to join Brics summit online

08 June 2023 - 23:00 Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa will go to Russia soon to persuade Vladimir Putin to join the Brics summit in Johannesburg online, a desperate move that underscores the huge risks of rolling out the red carpet for a superpower leader with an arrest warrant on his head.

SA was handed a political, economic and diplomatic conundrum after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest against Putin, casting doubt about how Pretoria would act if and when the Russian leader shows up for the bloc’s annual summit in August...

