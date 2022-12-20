Politics

ANC suggests moving SOEs away from public enterprises department

The recommendation may be adopted when the party’s national conference reconvenes in January

20 December 2022 - 19:30 Thando Maeko
Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The ANC is considering moving state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the public enterprises department to their line departments to improve efficiency.

The move was mooted during policy discussions at the party’s national conference, at which Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term. But it was not adopted by delegates, because the conference was adjourned and will reconvene on January 5.  

If the more than 4,000 delegates adopt it when the conference reconvenes, it would mean that crucial SOEs such as Eskom and Transnet could be moved from public enterprises to the mineral resources & energy department and the department of transport, respectively. 

Policy recommendations of the ANC are traditionally incorporated into government policy. 

“Delegates were saying can we ensure that state-owned entities are put into the line department for policy and co-ordination,” said the head of the party’s economic transformation committee, Mmamoloko Kubayi.

The Treasury sees SOEs as a major risk to the fiscal framework and has introduced a strategic equity partner into SAA and enabled private generation of electricity and is planning private participation in the freight rail sector to increase competition, boost efficiency and reliability, and reduce costs for customers.

The committee did not discuss the establishment of a holding company that would oversee major SOEs, which has previously been mooted by the presidential review committee headed by Riah Phiyega and the presidential SOE council.

“Delegates actually want us to move the entities from the [public enterprises department] to the line departments,” Kubayi told Business Day. 

maekot@businesslive.co.za

EDITORIAL: The meaning of Ramaphosa’s re-election

SA needs him to govern on behalf of the country, not only the ANC or his party faction
Opinion
1 day ago

TEMBEKA NGCUKAITOBI: Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC speech misses crucial issue in land reform

Ramaphosa did not mention tenure security, yet for most of his first five years in office, it was the heartland of disputes between traditional ...
Opinion
1 day ago

ANC adjourns conference without adopting any policy resolutions

Ramaphosa says this will be dealt with at a January 5 hybrid session in line with other such occasions in past year
Politics
4 hours ago

Business reacts positively to Ramaphosa second term

Black Business Council and Business Unity SA urge ANC leadership to reassure investors and implement policies
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Zweli Mkhize supporter gets an easier shot at ...
Politics
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Cyril Ramaphosa will have to ...
Politics
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa trounces Zweli Mkhize and his ...
Politics
4.
No betrayal by slate winners, says Mkhize campaign
Politics
5.
These are the ANC’s top 7 officials
Politics

Related Articles

WATCH: ANC announces top seven results

Politics

Ramaphosa win signals continuation in economic policy, Godongwana says

Economy

NEWS ANALYSIS: Cyril Ramaphosa will have to embrace some awkward bedfellows

Politics

These are the ANC’s top 7 officials

Politics

Business reacts positively to Ramaphosa second term

Politics

EDITORIAL: The meaning of Ramaphosa’s re-election

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.