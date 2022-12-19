While the JSE all share index was a little lower, banks and financials stood out with significant gains
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
Sizophila Mkhize says the ANCWL pits women against each other, while supporting men for the highest positions
The SA president received more than 2,000 votes
The metals processing company expects a big ramp-up in production
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Long seen as a half-step to a fully electric driving future, petrol-and-plug vehicles are holding out in car markets
Prime minister Modi’s mother party inspired by SS, foreign minister charges
France knocked over in penalties despite a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Top 7 Results Announcement.
Watch as the ANC announces the results of voting for its top seven positions on Monday.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: ANC announces top seven results
