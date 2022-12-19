Economy

Ramaphosa win signals continuation in economic policy, Godongwana says

Ramaphosa’s allies won five of the top seven ANC positions

BL Premium
19 December 2022 - 19:23 Mary Papayya and Thando Maeko

A clear picture of two camps emerged just hours after voting concluded at the ANC’s elective conference at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, on Monday — one jubilant, the other subdued. 

Those in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s camp ululated and danced while former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s campaign leaders did not immediately want to give media interviews, while some supporters shed tears at the voting outcome. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.