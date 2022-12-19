Politics

NEWS ANALYSIS: Cyril Ramaphosa will have to embrace some awkward bedfellows

He cannot afford any Schadenfreude because KwaZulu-Natal is still a serious problem for the ANC

BL Premium
19 December 2022 - 22:04 Sam Mkokeli

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be happy with his second Nasrec victory, notwithstanding his small margin of victory. In the short term, he may take comfort from the thorough whipping of KwaZulu-Natal, the province that led the onslaught against him, serving as a base for Zweli Mkhize’s campaign. 

He is surrounded by familiar faces in the ANC top seven, from Gwede Mantashe, the national chair, to Gwen Ramokgopa, the new treasurer-general. These politicians were instrumental to his second-term victory...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.