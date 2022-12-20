National

Thousands left without power in storm-hit Johannesburg

City Power sends repair teams to the west of the city, in particular Roodepoort

20 December 2022 - 19:02 Staff Writer
City Power is attending to multiple outages affecting the west of Johannesburg, in particular Roodepoort, after the area was hit by hailstorms on Tuesday. Picture: CITY POWER
City Power is attending to multiple outages affecting the west of Johannesburg, in particular Roodepoort, after the area was hit by hailstorms on Tuesday. Picture: CITY POWER

City Power has dispatched teams to attend to multiple power outages in the west of Johannesburg, in particular Roodepoort, after the area was hit by hailstorms on Tuesday, with more forecast for later.

Its service delivery centre had had about 1,852 open calls by Tuesday afternoon, the utility said. “Several trees were uprooted in the storms, with some damaging electricity infrastructure in several areas,” it added.

Weltevreden Park, Laser Park, Honeydew, Helderkruin, Poortview, Kloofendal, Honey Hills and Little Falls are among areas affected.

“The area is still recovering from the recent devastating floods, and our teams were on the verge of closing most outage backlogs.

“Today’s rain hit as we were attending to other outages in the area. We have added more teams to investigate some of them,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.

Scientists urge policy makers to sharpen focus on health and climate

Speakers at World Science Forum warn that not enough is done to avert deaths
1 week ago

Tourism stakeholders see a recovery close to pre-Covid numbers

Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
1 week ago

Climate change ‘the biggest risk for Africa’s food supply’

Water shortages and extreme weather, not the war in Ukraine or supply disruptions, could see the continent battling food crises for decades, Omnia ...
2 weeks ago
