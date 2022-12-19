Politics

Business reacts positively to Ramaphosa second term

Black Business Council and Business Unity SA urge ANC leadership to reassure investors and implement policies

19 December 2022 - 20:22 Mary Papayya

Organised business reacted positively to the news of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election as party president.

Ramaphosa achieved a resounding victory over his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize — the other contender for president of the ruling party. Ramaphosa ran his campaign on the ticket of renewal and unity and was voted in as leader of the ruling party at its 55th national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg...

