Phuthela Myeni
LETTER: Climate and the land expropriation issue
Anthea Jeffery’s article refers (“Procedural defects bar president’s assent to expropriation bill”, May 3).
The land expropriation question does not take into consideration the potential impact of climate change, which may be complicated further by the current trend of insufficient maintenance of water infrastructure.
Exceptionally high levels of maturity will need to be adopted by all South Africans to come up with solutions that address historical disparities but still set the country up for sustainable socioeconomic growth and enable global competitiveness.
Phuthela Myeni
Via BusinessLIVE
