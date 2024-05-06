ConCourt dismisses farmers’ claim against SA government in Zim land expropriation case
The farmers claim Zuma’s decisions at a Sadc summit led to them being unable to claim compensation for losing farms to Zimbabwe’s expropriation programme
06 May 2024 - 12:49
SA and Zimbabwean farmers had their case, in their years’ long attempt to sue the SA government for R2bn, dismissed by the Constitutional Court.
The farmers claim former president Jacob Zuma’s decisions at a 2014 Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit led to them being unable to claim compensation for losing farms to Zimbabwe’s expropriation programme. ..
