WATCH: Public Procurement Bill gets the green light, but is SA ready?

Business Day TV speaks to senior associate for dispute resolution at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, Katekani Mashamba

19 May 2024 - 18:23
Business Day TV caught up with Katekani Mashamba, senior associate for dispute resolution at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr for her take on the Public Procurement Bill and whether its goals are achievable.

