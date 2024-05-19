POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Campaigning in top gear with less than 10 days to go
In run-up to election, president will on Wednesday release the Operation Vulindlela progress report
19 May 2024 - 17:48
Party political campaigning will take centre stage this week. The ANC, DA, EFF, IFP, Freedom Front Plus and smaller opposition parties will continue to criss-cross the country to bring out the vote.
Behind the scenes, mass mobilisation efforts will continue to ensure the major political parties have a strong showing at the final rallies on the weekend. ..
