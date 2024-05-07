Peter Koutroulis says Magesi must make an impact the PSL

Magesi technical adviser Peter Koutroulis says they will have to be more professional in all departments and sign quality players for their maiden campaign in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) next season.

Polokwane-based Magesi secured automatic promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) to the PSL on Sunday when they defeated Milford 3-1 to open an unassailable eight-point lead at the top of the table to clinch the title.

Koutroulis said preparations for life at the top table of SA football must start in earnest now while ensuring Magesi complete their last two league matches in style.

“We need to be more professional in all the departments, we need to sign good players, but I am going to sit down with my chair [Solly Makhubela] and plan for the next steps going forward,” Koutroulis said.