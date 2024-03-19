DA threatens legal action as expropriation bill passes in NCOP
Opposition party accuses government of bulldozing bill through to garner votes
19 March 2024 - 18:25
The expropriation bill sailed through the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday with the DA threatening legal action over what it called an “archaic and ruinous” bill.
All the provinces, except the DA-governed Western Cape, supported the bill, which has sparked fears among many landowners that the proposed land reforms could lead to a similar situation to the Zimbabwean scenario, where attempts to address skewed land ownership patterns dating back to the colonial era resulted in government-sanctioned land grabs...
