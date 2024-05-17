Richemont adds billions in value after sales set new record
Luxury goods owner’s sales hit €20.6bn in the year ended March, with US becoming its top market
17 May 2024 - 11:09
UPDATED 19 May 2024 - 17:31
Shares in luxury goods owner Richemont, which is controlled by SA’s richest person, Johann Rupert, surged more than 5% on Friday after reporting that annual group sales rose 3% to a record high of €20.6bn in the year ended March.
However, the group said sales slowed in the fourth quarter, declining 1% at actual exchange rates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.