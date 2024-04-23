In review
Fire, Covid and scandal mark sixth democratic parliament
The Covid-19 pandemic and the fire in 2022 fundamentally affected the way the institution functions
Two events in the term of the sixth parliament, which lasted from 2019 to 2024, fundamentally affected the way the institution functions: the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2022 fire that destroyed the National Assembly chamber and MPs’ offices.
Parliament managed to continue its work during the successive Covid-19 lockdowns by holding virtual meetings, which have continued with a few exceptions, robbing MPs of direct contact between themselves, government officials and participants in committees’ public hearings. It has also deprived journalists of direct engagements with MPs and officials...
