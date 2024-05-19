Economy

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Should the import ban on cheap used cars be lifted?

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail’s David Furlonger

19 May 2024 - 18:27
It is estimated that about 55,000 illegal imports slip into SA every year — more than the number of new vehicles sold every month. Picture: DALL-E 3
Financial Mail's David Furlonger weighs in on whether the import ban on cheap used cars should be lifted, and if this is done what the ramifications are for SA’s local car manufacturers.

