NEVA MAKGETLA: The crisis in Jozi’s water supply
Situation reflects tough decisions needed to serve fast-growing but deeply unequal population
07 May 2024 - 05:00
It’s easy for policymakers and pundits to talk about hard choices in the abstract. Too often though, they neither describe those choices nor act on them.
Consider the water crisis in Johannesburg, where households face daily interruptions and often erratic billing. It’s easy to speculate about corruption. Ultimately though, the situation reflects the tough decisions required to serve a rapidly growing but deeply unequal population. The hard decisions centre on water and land use, investment and tariffs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.