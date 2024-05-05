Opinion / Letters

LETTER: MK party seems to be at war with itself

Was Jacob Zuma’s party formed to serve the people or will it be used by disgruntled leaders?

05 May 2024 - 14:34
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The recent ugly developments within the MK party are a sign that it is at war with itself. In the past few weeks it has denounced leaders, starting with the leader of its youth movement, Bonginkosi Khanyile. Then it expelled five of its top leaders, including founder Jabulani Khumalo.

As if that is not enough, MK has been hit with allegations that the party forged signatures so that it could register with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to contest the May 29 elections.

These are serious allegations that cannot be taken lightly. The IEC has the responsibility to investigate this matter if it wants to remain a credible and trusted institution.

It is quite clear that there is a lot going on in Jacob Zuma’s party, and it is clear that Zuma is doing what he does best: being dictatorial. These developments also give us a moment to reflect on political parties that emerge just before elections.

We should ask ourselves if MK was really formed to serve the interests of the people, or to be used by disgruntled leaders who want to continue putting their hands in the cookie jar of the state. If we are not careful we will find ourselves voting for parties that will spend the next five years fighting among themselves rather than for the people. We have been here before, where leaders of these parties spend more time in court than in parliament.

South Africans have enough time to make up their minds before voting day. We want a mature democracy that is not driven by the personal ambitions of its leaders, but rather the desire to serve.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma’s version of King Lear

The former president has never been a calm hand at the helm; now his destructive instincts are taking their toll on his new party
Opinion
3 days ago

Thabo Mbeki says SA deteriorated after his presidency

Former president reflects on first 30 years of democracy
Politics
4 days ago

IEC wants police to speed up probe of MK’s alleged fake signatures

The IEC says it has laid a criminal complaint with the police
Politics
6 days ago

MK and EFF may net a combined 20% voter share, Ipsos survey finds

Leaders Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema have reconciled in recent times after a breakdown in their relationship
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Only the fine print will delay ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Zero conception of how great firms are ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Copper is the new great panic ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: A blow to SA’s organised business
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

ANC orders Jacob Zuma to attend disciplinary hearing

Politics

Investors hedge against possible ANC-EFF coalition

National

JONNY STEINBERG: Polling ‘experts’ need to be regulated — and come clean

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.