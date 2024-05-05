Sport / Rugby

Pumas secure Sevens title after outplaying Blitzboks

South Americans to finish top of the overall standings while SA end up in seventh place

05 May 2024 - 14:27
by Sports Staff
Matteo Graziano, left, and Tobias Wade of Argentina celebrate wining the men's fifth-place playoff match against the Blitzboks to take the overall 2023-24 HSBC Sevens title in Singapore on Sunday. Picture: YONG TECK LIM/GETTY IMAGES
Argentina, playing for the HSBC Sevens title, came back hard in the second half of their fifth-place playoff to edge the Springbok Sevens 14-10 in the teams’ final clash in Singapore on Sunday.

The Blitzboks led 10-0 at the break after first-half tries by Tiaan Pretorius and Siviwe Soyizwapi, but both conversions were unsuccessful.

The Pumas produced a spirited second-half display, scoring the match-winning try in the final minute.

Their victory meant the South Americans will finish at the top of the overall standings and were crowned 2023-24 champions. Ireland, who reached the final, where they will meet New Zealand, are unable to catch Argentina on the log.

The Blitzboks will finish in seventh place.

After winning all three pool games, SA crashed out of the top four on Saturday when Australia won a tense quarterfinal 29-24, scoring the winning try in added time after scores were level at the end of regulation time.

One try was enough for the Springbok Women’s team as they finished Singapore Sevens on a winning note and secured ninth position with their second victory of the weekend over the US on Sunday.

The 5-0 victory meant SA finished the tournament at the National Stadium with three wins and two defeats from their five games, their second-best performance of the season. 

SA Rugby

