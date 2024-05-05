Pumas secure Sevens title after outplaying Blitzboks

Their victory meant the South Americans will finish at the top of the overall standings and were crowned 2023-24 champions. Ireland, who reached the final, where they will meet New Zealand, are unable to catch Argentina on the log.

The Blitzboks will finish in seventh place.

After winning all three pool games, SA crashed out of the top four on Saturday when Australia won a tense quarterfinal 29-24, scoring the winning try in added time after scores were level at the end of regulation time.

One try was enough for the Springbok Women’s team as they finished Singapore Sevens on a winning note and secured ninth position with their second victory of the weekend over the US on Sunday.

The 5-0 victory meant SA finished the tournament at the National Stadium with three wins and two defeats from their five games, their second-best performance of the season.

SA Rugby