Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How likely is an ANC-EFF doomsday coalition?

The ANC, with support from parties to its left, could retain power in eight of the nine provinces

05 May 2024 - 13:31
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema is pictured during an interview. Picture: THULANI MBELE
EFF leader Julius Malema is pictured during an interview. Picture: THULANI MBELE

No polls currently have the ANC winning an outright majority in the national election or in all the provinces on May 29. The DA has won a majority in the Western Cape in recent elections, and while some have suggested it may need to form an alliance with one of the smaller parties to retain power in the province, that will not be the ANC.

The polls do indicate that the ANC will need an alliance partner in Gauteng, and reports are that ANC premier Panyaza Lesufi is courting the EFF. If the ANC also falls short in the Free State or Northern Cape, the EFF should have sufficient votes to help it form a coalition to govern there as well.

The picture in KwaZulu-Natal is less clear. While some have speculated that the ANC and IFP may be able to get to 50% together, others point to a coalition between the more ideologically aligned parties, ANC-EFF-MK, being the most likely outcome.

Investors hedge against possible ANC-EFF coalition

Market reaction to swing to the left ‘could be disastrous’
National
2 days ago

The ANC, with support from parties to its left where needed, could therefore be in a position to retain power in eight of the nine provinces, and the EFF may have some prized bargaining chips that the “moonshot pact” grouping will not realistically be able to counter when the national coalition government is negotiated.

Scenarios where the ANC-EFF doomsday coalition is averted nationally require convoluted thinking and situations as unlikely as the ANC partnering with parties to its left at provincial level and with parties in the moonshot pact to its right at the national level.

Greg Becker
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Thabo Mbeki says SA deteriorated after his presidency

Former president reflects on first 30 years of democracy
Politics
4 days ago

ANC orders Jacob Zuma to attend disciplinary hearing

Zuma tops the MK party’s list to parliament, which is also a contravention of the ANC’s constitution
Politics
3 days ago

Ekurhuleni mayor to set up ‘service delivery war room’

Nkosindiphile Xhakaza promises to fast-track performance across the city and create 16,000 jobs
Politics
4 days ago

Government to blame for SA’s weak economy not global crises, says DA

Party guarantees existing social grants will remain in place, saying the ANC is the biggest threat to SA's economy
Politics
6 days ago

WATCH: International expectations for the 2024 election

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto from Krutham
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Only the fine print will delay ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Zero conception of how great firms are ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Copper is the new great panic ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: A blow to SA’s organised business
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Investors hedge against possible ANC-EFF coalition

National

ANC orders Jacob Zuma to attend disciplinary hearing

Politics

JONNY STEINBERG: Polling ‘experts’ need to be regulated — and come clean

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.